New Cauvery water supply plan for industries near Bengaluru: Karnataka to tap into 2 Kollegal lakes

<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has prepared a plan to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cauvery-water-supply-scheme">pump Cauvery water</a> from two lakes in Kollegal to cater to industries around Bengaluru, which Industries Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mb-patil">MB Patil</a> said Wednesday would benefit farmers who currently grow only one crop. </p><p>The plan is to enhance the storage capacity of the Agara and Madduru lakes in Kollegal and pump water from there. Patil held talks with Kollegal MLA AR Krishnamurthy and asked officials to organise a meeting with farmers. </p>.Bengaluru Cauvery Stage V project: Pipes go underground, but connections still to surface.<p>According to Patil, the Cauvery Water Tribunal allocated 4 tmcft of water for industrial purposes. "Of this, 1.37 tmcft is currently being utilised. A plan has now been drawn up to pump 2.5 tmcft, out of the remaining 2.63 tmcft, to industrial areas in and around Bengaluru," he said. </p><p>“We are not using the Cauvery water allocated for agriculture. Instead, we are utilising the water reserved for industrial purposes," Patil pointed out. "During the monsoon season, water will be pumped directly from the Cauvery river for 120 days, while during the remaining period, water will be drawn from these lakes. For this purpose, the storage capacity of the lakes will be increased tenfold. This, in turn, will also benefit farmers,” he said.</p>.Karnataka: Cabinet okays Rs 6,939-crore Cauvery Stage 6 to add 500 MLD water.<p>The present storage capacities of the Agara and Madduru lakes are 0.156 tmcft and 0.111 tmcft, respectively. This will increase to 1.156 tmcft and 1.112 tmcft. He clarified that only the depth of the lakes would be increased, which will not require fresh land acquisition.</p><p>Patil said the project will not cause any hardship to farmers in the command area of the Agara and Madduru lakes. "At present, farmers are provided water for only one crop a year. However, once the project is completed, irrigation coverage would expand and water would be made available for two crops annually," Patil said, adding that this was explained to Krishnamurhty.</p><p>Patil also said that the Chikkahole and Suvarnamukhi lakes, located downstream of these reservoirs, would be developed. "Water in these lakes, too, would be made available to farmers throughout the year. The project would help improve groundwater levels and promote fisheries, boating and tourism activities," Patil said, urging farmers not to pay to rumours and misinformation.</p>