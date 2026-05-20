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Homeindiakarnataka

New Cauvery water supply plan for industries near Bengaluru: Karnataka to tap into 2 Kollegal lakes

The plan is to enhance the storage capacity of the Agara and Madduru lakes in Kollegal and pump water from there.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 14:33 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 14:33 IST
Water supplyindustriesM B PatilCauveryLakesKollegal

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