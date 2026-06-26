New DCF report says no to mini hydel project in Karnataka's Shivanasamudra

<p>Bengaluru: A year after <em>DH</em> reported how a senior officer in the Forest Department overruled objections by a field officer to facilitate a hydel project in elephant habitat, a third round of inspection of the proposed site of construction has upheld the original red flags about the project affecting the wildlife, including elephant movement.</p>.<p>Balaji Cauvery Power Private Limited submitted a proposal in 2023 seeking “re-diversion” of a part of the land leased to Pioneer Power Corporation Limited for 20 years in 2005. The land is located in Sattegala, upstream of the Shivanasamudra Falls, under the MM Hills Wildlife Division. The company sought to set up a 24.75 MW mini hydel project.</p>.<p>In a report dated October 16, 2024, the then deputy conservator of forests (DCF) B Santosh Kumar said he inspected the area and found that elephants roam freely in the area.</p>.Almatti project generates record hydel power of 755 million units.<p>He expressed concern that allowing the project would lead to conflict with elephants, which account for about 65% of all the wildlife conflict incidents. The officer, however, was soon transferred.</p>.<p>A senior officer overruled the report and sought a relook at the project. In March 2025, Y Chakrapani, who replaced Kumar, gave another report that removed the objection.</p>.<p>Sources said the proposal was put on hold after the media reported on the incident. The department had asked the DCF to verify the proposal and provide specific remarks.</p>.<p>Bhaskar B, who took charge of DCF in July 2025, gave yet another report in March 2026. The third report said the project should be rejected.</p>.<p>The DCF noted that the location was part of the ecologically sensitive zone and a deemed forest. The dry deciduous forest along the river Cauvery was a moderately to steeply sloped area. Elephant, spotted deer, wild boar, Indian Grey Mongoose and monitor lizard were among the wild animals present in the area.</p>.<p>“Though the proposed location does not fall within the notified elephant corridor, it is an important habitat for the elephants. Any fresh construction activity would adversely affect the existing delicate man-animal conflict situation. Therefore, I endorse and reiterate the report already submitted on 16-10-2024 from this office,” the third report said.</p>