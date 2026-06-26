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Homeindiakarnataka

New DCF report says no to mini hydel project in Karnataka's Shivanasamudra

In a report dated October 16, 2024, the then deputy conservator of forests (DCF) B Santosh Kumar said he inspected the area and found that elephants roam freely in the area.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 23:39 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 23:39 IST
Karnataka NewsHydel projectDCF Shivanasamudra Falls

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