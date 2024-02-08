'Fare structure defies logic': Both short & long cab rides to get costlier in Karnataka, says aggregator

Sources in a multinational ride-hailing firm said: "These changes have been announced without any prior consultation with the industry and defy logic. We also foresee logistical issues with implementation. This will leave both riders and drivers unhappy. Riders will have to pay significantly more to travel between popular locations. In a city like Bengaluru, the result of removing time spent from the equation when calculating fares will mean that drivers will not have an incentive to drive and riders will not find a cab ride in many instances."