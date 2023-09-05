Home
Homeindiakarnataka

New Karnataka OBC forum plans mega meet on Sept 9

Politically, this is being seen as an attempt to consolidate support from OBCs excluding the Kurubas, which is Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's community. Also, this could be a counter to the Ahinda (minorities, backward classes and Dalits) movement that benefited Siddaramaiah.
Last Updated 05 September 2023, 04:02 IST

A forum representing ‘most backward classes’ has decided to hold a meeting on September 9 to discuss ways in which the interests of these communities can be protected.

Politically, this is being seen as an attempt to consolidate support from OBCs excluding the Kurubas, which is Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s community. Also, this could be a counter to the Ahinda (minorities, backward classes and Dalits) movement that benefited Siddaramaiah. 

This forum seeks to represent OBCs such as Idigas, Billavas, Deevaru and others. The September 9 meeting will decide the future course of their agitation for better opportunities, said former lawmaker H R Srinath, who heads the reception committee of the ‘most backward classes’ forum. 

“Despite being in the OBCs’ list, the status of these communities is worrisome. A handful of dominant communities are usurping opportunities that should belong to these most backward classes,” Srinath said. 

“Such communities must get organised and protest the social, educational and political injustice,” Srinath said. “There must be an uncompromising fight when it comes to reservation and representation,” he said, adding that some resolutions would be passed during the September 9 meet. 

At the meeting, former union minister B Janardhana Poojary, senior leaders Kagodu Thimmappa and H G Ramulu (Srinath’s father) would be felicitated. 

(Published 05 September 2023, 04:02 IST)
