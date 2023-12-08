New machines at dialysis centres next month: Minister

The state government has finalised an agency to operate state-run dialysis centres, which will get new machines next month, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao told the Assembly on Thursday.
Replying to a question by Udupi BJP MLA Yashpal Suvarna on shortcomings in the dialysis service offered by the government, Rao assured the Assembly that the government is taking steps to streamline this.
“We have finalised tenders for the Bengaluru, Mysuru and Belagavi divisions. A memorandum of understanding has been signed. New machines will be installed in all dialysis centres from next month. We hope the agency we’ve selected is good and that they’d do well,” Rao said, adding that the number of dialysis centres will go up from 168 to 219.
Rao said the old agency was penalised for inefficiencies. “Salaries weren’t paid regularly and technicians used to go on strike frequently,” he said, adding that the government is blacklisting the agency.
In the Kalaburagi division, the government has re-issued the tender as nobody qualified in the first one. “If even that doesn’t work, we’re thinking of the government itself managing the dialysis centres,” Rao said.
Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka demanded criminal action on the agency against which employees struck work at a dialysis centre in Uttara Kannada that led to the death of a patient named Syed. “Who is responsible for this? Why didn’t the government take pre-emptive action?” he said.
To a suggestion by BJP MLA V Sunil Kumar, Rao said he would discuss with the Finance department on whether or not dialysis can be brought under the Arogya Karnataka health coverage scheme so that patients can also go to private hospitals.