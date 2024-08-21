New policy framed to hand over lake upkeep to corporates, govt tells Karnataka High Court

Bengaluru: The state government has informed the high court that a new policy has been formulated to hand over the task of maintenance and to upkeep of the lakes in the city to corporate entities.
A division bench comprising Chief Justice NV Anjaria and Justice KV Aravind adjourned the hearing after the petitioners expressed apprehensions about handing over the lakes to corporate entities.
The court was hearing a batch of PILs seeking directions for the preservation, maintenance and upkeep of the lakes in the city.
At the hearing, Advocate General (AG) K Shashikiran Shetty produced for perusal of the court, a policy - Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Community Involvement for Lake Conservation Policy, 2024.
He further said the policy is formulated to maintain and develop 205 lakes in the city. The policy has been formulated in larger public interest since there are a large number of lakes in the city and it will entail huge expenditure for the BBMP, he said.
The counsels representing the petitioners expressed apprehensions and submitted that handing over of the lakes to corporate entities would involve business/corporate interest.
The petitioners also requested to place on certain suggestions in relation to clauses in the new policy. The AG clarified that the policy nowhere contemplates handing over exclusive possession of the lakes to the corporate entities but has invited funds and participation for maintaining the lakes.
It was assured that within ten days, a specimen Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be prepared and a copy will be handed over to the advocates for the petitioners in order to enable them to formulate their suggestions. The bench adjourned the hearing to September 11 for further consideration.
Published 21 August 2024, 16:25 IST