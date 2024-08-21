New policy framed to hand over lake upkeep to corporates, govt tells Karnataka High Court

Bengaluru: The state government has informed the high court that a new policy has been formulated to hand over the task of maintenance and to upkeep of the lakes in the city to corporate entities.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice NV Anjaria and Justice KV Aravind adjourned the hearing after the petitioners expressed apprehensions about handing over the lakes to corporate entities.

The court was hearing a batch of PILs seeking directions for the preservation, maintenance and upkeep of the lakes in the city.

At the hearing, Advocate General (AG) K Shashikiran Shetty produced for perusal of the court, a policy - Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Community Involvement for Lake Conservation Policy, 2024.