New power politics? Dinner meet triggers buzz in Congress

Apparently, Parameshwara’s name was discussed as a potential CM candidate. A six-time MLA and a former state Congress chief, he has earlier expressed his desire to become the CM -- he will be the first Dalit to occupy the chair if that happens. “Nothing of the sort,” Parameshwara said when asked about him being in the CM’s race. “It was just a courtesy dinner.” He did not comment when asked about the optics of hosting a dinner without inviting Shivakumar.