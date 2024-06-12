New rules for managing medical waste: Karnataka minister Eshwar Khandre

Case against govt bodies

Khandre also noted that dumping of sewage has led to pollution of lakes, tanks and rivers and harming aquatic life. He said officials should check and ensure that the sewage plants (STP) are operating properly.

The minister told officials to book cases against local government bodies which have failed to ensure functioning of the STPs. "The drains connecting water bodies should be cleaned prior to monsoon to prevent the solid waste running into the water bodies," he said.

He sought to know why the KSPCB has not collected penalty from the buildings which had polluted Belandur and Vurthur lakes.

Notice to POP idol makers

Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre on Wednesday told KSPCB officials to issue notice to the establishments and persons who make Ganesha and Guri idols by using the banned plaster of Paris (PoP).

The establishments say that they would not have used PoP if they had known about the ban. Issue notice right away to ensure they don't have such an excuse, he said.