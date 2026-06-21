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Homeindiakarnataka

New silver chariot worth Rs 3 crore donated to Sri Mookambika Temple in Karnataka's Kollur

The silver chariot was donated as a devotional offering (Seva) by Bengaluru-based Padmashree RMB Aradhya Trust.
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 18:18 IST
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Published 21 June 2026, 18:18 IST
India NewsKarnatakadonationSri Kollur Mookambika Temple

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