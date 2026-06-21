New silver chariot worth Rs 3 crore donated to Sri Mookambika Temple in Karnataka's Kollur

<p>Udupi: A newly built silver chariot ('Velli Ratha'), constructed using 106 kg of silver, was dedicated to Goddess Sri Mookambika at <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kollur-mookambika-temple">Sri Mookambika Temple in Kollur</a> on Sunday amid religious fervour and Vedic chants.</p><p>The silver chariot was donated as a devotional offering (Seva) by Bengaluru-based Padmashree RMB Aradhya Trust. </p><p>Built at an estimated cost of around Rs 3 crore, the chariot was inaugurated during an elaborate ceremony attended by temple authorities, priests, dignitaries and a large gathering of devotees.</p><p>The entire design and structural craftsmanship of the chariot was designed by well known sculptor Prabhakar Achar and his brothers from Gopadi in Kundapura taluk. The chariot showcases traditional temple architecture, intricate carvings, artistic motifs and religious symbols, highlighting the exceptional skill and craftsmanship of the artisans.</p>.Tamil Nadu CM Vijay visits Mookambika Temple in Kollur, presents a silver sword to presiding deity .<p>Religious ceremonies begun early in the morning under the leadership of the temple's chief priest (Tantri) Ramachandra Adiga. The rituals began with 'Ratha Shuddhi' (purification of the chariot), followed by Bali offerings, special poojas, homas and other ceremonial rites. At around 11 am, after the completion of Bali rituals, Utsava Murthi (festival idol) of Goddess Mookambika was ceremoniously carried out from the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/temple">temple</a>'s Garbhagudi (sanctum sanctorum).</p><p>Priest Shrisha Bhat, who carried the deity, formally placed the idol inside the decorated silver chariot. Traditional rituals, including floral decorations, breaking of a coconut and the performance of Mangalarati, were conducted prior to the inaugural procession. </p><p>Later devotees, along with members of donor's family, pulled the silver chariot around the inner courtyard of the temple amid chants praising Goddess Mookambika, Vedic recitations, traditional musical performances and loud devotional slogans.</p><p>The temple administration formally honoured representatives of the Padmashree RMB Aradhya Trust and the sculptors in recognition of their contribution to the temple. </p><p>The newly inaugurated silver chariot attracted the attention of devotees for its grandeur and exquisite workmanship. Temple authorities said the addition of the chariot will enhance the religious and cultural significance of the historic shrine.</p><p>Devotees offered prayers, had darshan of the new silver chariot and sought the blessings of Goddess Mookambika. The new silver chariot will henceforth be used during major temple festivals and annual Rathotsavas at Kollur Sri Mookambika Temple, temple sources added.</p>