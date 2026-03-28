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New species of night frog discovered in Western Ghats

Kali Night Frog appears similar to Kumbara Night Frog, but DNA analysis revealed it to be a new species.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 09:06 IST
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Published 28 March 2026, 09:06 IST
Karnataka NewsWestern Ghatsfrog

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