New tourism policy to attract investments: Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar

Speaking at the event 'Dakshin Bharat Utsav' jointly organised by Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry and Karnataka Tourism Department, he said, "A good tourism policy will be able to attract industrialists and investments. When industrialists do well, the government gets more revenue, more jobs are created for the people and the industry grows."

"There are many representatives from Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Telangana. I request them to share their experiences here. Karnataka is looking to develop its 300-km long coastline. Bengaluru can become a tourist hub besides being the IT capital," he added.