Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Newly elected MP Nagaraj, MLC Patil given rousing welcome in Karnataka's Hubballi

They were brought to Aravind Nagar BJP office in an open vehicle.
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 21:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 June 2026, 21:16 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPHubballi

Follow us on :

Follow Us