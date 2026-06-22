Newly elected MP Nagaraj, MLC Patil given rousing welcome in Karnataka's Hubballi

<p>Newly elected Rajya Sabha MP M Nagaraj and MLC Lingaraj Patil were given a grand welcome by the BJP workers and followers on their first visit to the City on Sunday after the election.</p>.<p>They were brought to Aravind Nagar BJP office in an open vehicle. A huge garland was ceremoniously drapped over them using a crane while women party workers performed an ‘Aarti’. </p>.<p>Speaking at the felicitation ceremony held at the BJP office, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said the appointments of Nagaraj and Patil are examples of how the BJP recognises dedicated party workers and gives them higher responsibilities at the right time.</p>.<p>He said that those who work sincerely for the party should remain patient and not lose confidence, as positions will come to them in due course.</p>.<p>He also remarked that many people have travelled to Delhi seeking positions, but Nagaraj and Patil have secured their positions through their work and commitment.</p>.<p>MLAs Aravind Bellad and Mahesh Tenginakai, MLCs S V Sankannavar and Pradeep Shettar, former MLA Ashok Katwe, Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation Mayor Jyoti Patil, Deputy Mayor Santosh Chouhan, BJP district presidents Tippanna Majjagi and Ningappa Sutagatti, and others were present at the event. </p>