<p>Davangere: In a shocking incident, newly married man allegedly ended life after his wife eloped with her friend. </p><p>According to police, Harish, employed in a private company, had married Saraswathi two months ago. It is said that she eloped with her male friend Kumar.</p><p>Dejected over this, Harisg took the extreme step after writing a death note. </p><p>Rudresh, relative of the girl, who took the initiative in arranging the marriage, also ended life. </p><p>Relatives of Harish staged a protest on the premises of Rural Police station demanding the arrest of Saraswathi, her male friend. </p>