india > karnataka

Newly married man ends life as wife elopes with friend

According to police, Harish, employed in a private company, had married Saraswathi two months ago. It is said that she eloped with her male friend Kumar.
Last Updated : 27 January 2026, 09:06 IST
Published 27 January 2026, 09:06 IST
Karnataka NewsSuicideDavangere

