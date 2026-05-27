<p>Shivamogga: Iranna Gudadhar, (26) who was serving as a police constable at the 8th Battalion of the Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) here, died of cardiac arrest on Tuesday.</p><p>The deceased hailed from Gokak taluk of Belagavi district and was working as a police constable in the 8th Battalion of the KSRP in Shivamogga for the last seven years. He suffered a massive heart attack on May 26 and breathed his last on the way to the hospital.</p>.<p>It is said that the deceased had got married just 18 days ago and is survived by his wife, father, mother and sister.</p><p>The Commandant of the 8th Battalion of the KSRP Yuva Kumar expressed his deepest condolences and prayed that his family may find strength to bear the grief.</p>