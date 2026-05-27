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Homeindiakarnataka

Newly-wed constable does of cardiac arrest in Shivamogga

The deceased hailed from Gokak taluk of Belagavi district and was working as a police constable in the 8th Battalion of the KSRP.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 06:47 IST
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Iranna Gudadhar

Iranna Gudadhar

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Published 27 May 2026, 06:47 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakashivamoggaObituaryobituary reference

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