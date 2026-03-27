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NGT disposes case against Netravati riverfront development

The NGT’s southern zone bench heard petitioners complaining about some of the works violating the rules.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 21:59 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 21:59 IST
KarnatakaNational Green Tribunal

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