<p>Bengaluru: The project to develop the riverfront of Netravati in Mangaluru is likely to gather pace with the National Green Tribunal (NGT) disposing of a case against the project by directing Mangaluru Smart City Limited to adhere to the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) rules.</p>.<p>The NGT’s southern zone bench of Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Prashant Gargava heard petitioners complaining about some of the works violating the rules.</p>.<p>It relied on a report by the joint committee to understand the ground situation.</p>.<p>One of the petitioners had objected to the report stating that mangroves have been damaged, trees were removed and soil was dumped in the intertidal area. </p>.<p>“However, the joint committee had not recorded any of these observations,” the tribunal said, and also pointed to another report by the deputy commissioner that there were “only a few sporadic mangroves” in a few patches and no significant changes were observed.</p>