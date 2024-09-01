NGT slams Karnataka for violation of waste management rules, non-disclosure of data

The tribunal ordered the government to submit detailed status of the remediation of 78.94 lakh tonne legacy waste in the nine landfill sites of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

Besides a clear timeline for each of the sites, the bench sought to know the status of daily generated unprocessed waste which is adding to the legacy waste per day.

Gaps in information

The bench noted that the government initially filed a comprehensive report on the waste management in 316 urban local bodies (ULBs) but later submitted a presentation where crucial data on the gaps in the processing waste, including dry waste and hazardous waste, was "not disclosed".

As per the government data, the 316 ULBs, including the BBMP, generated 12,140 tonne waste per day, including wet waste (6667 tonne), dry waste (4249 tonne) and inert waste (1214 tonne). Of the 12,140 tonne (per day) waste generated, 4423 tonne was not being processed.

"We also find that, the entire inert waste of 1214 tonne/day is being disposed of through landfilling which also includes 75 tonne/day of hazardous waste," the bench said.

Further, the gap analysis of solid waste processing showed 2700 tonne per day in BBMP and 1798 tonne per day in the 315 ULBs were not being treated.

"We find that the characteristics of inert waste and of hazardous waste and also maintaining integrity of the designed landfill as per MSW Rules, 2016, has not been disclosed," it said.

Similarly, the bench took exception to the government's failure to disclose the quality of the compost made from wet waste. "The next report should include performance data of processing plants and bio CNG plants," it said.

Sewage dumping

The NGT noted that Karnataka was violating the Water Act, 1974 and Supreme Court orders in failing to treat sewage of 1040.81 mld in 315 ULBs and 268 mld in BBMP limits. It said long timelines (up to year 2028) to treat sewage in the 315 ULBs violates the timeline fixed by the Supreme Court.

The bench also noted that the government has not disclosed its compliance to the NGT order of October 2022 to deposit Rs 2900 crore in a separate ring-fenced account within two months.

"But it has not been disclosed in the report if a single dedicated ring fenced account has been opened. Further, details of utilisation of funds have not been disclosed," it said.

Directing the state government to provide all the details in the next report, the tribunal posted the matter to February 20, 2025.