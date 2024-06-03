NGT stays Mangaluru Smart City work

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has stayed the work by Mangaluru Smart City Limited (MSCL) to turn a coastal area into a riverfront promenade, after a complaint that the project violates coastal regulation zone rules and hurt the livelihood of hundreds of fishermen.
The Bench of Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati said the MSCL was restrained from continuing the work till the next date of hearing, warning that any structures built in violation will be removed and costs will be imposed.
In March, the principal bench NGT took up a suo motu case following media reports and a letter by National Environment Care Federation about the grievances of the producers of fishnet and owners and employees of boatyards, who were told to vacate the place to set up the promenade.
As the letter also highlighted violations like the use of big machinery in the sensitive area of the coastal regulation zone, the tribunal issued an order setting up the panel of officials, including the director of National Centre for Coastal Research (NCCR), to look into the matter.
The Southern Zone Bench, which took up the case, expressed disappointment over the state government's submission that the director of NCCR has not nominated a member for the panel.
"We are unhappy to note that effective steps have not been taken," the bench said, ordering the DC to enlist the cooperation of NCCR or "make it very clear that violation of the tribunal's order will be viewed very seriously".
In its order, the bench said the joint committee set up by the principal bench has to submit a report by June 24 and posted the matter for July 3.
Published 02 June 2024, 22:51 IST