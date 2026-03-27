<p>Bengaluru: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has invited bids for the construction of a service road on the Sira bypass on NH 48 (Bengaluru-Pune Road) at a cost of Rs 22.10 crore. </p>.<p>The scope of work includes constructing two-lane service roads spanning 3.23 km in two stretches (2.28 km and 0.95 km) on either side of the Sira bypass, including necessary cross drainage structures, within the 114-km Tumakuru–Chitradurga section, the NHAI said. </p>.<p>The project will be executed under the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) mode, and will be awarded through a competitive bidding process to the lowest evaluated responsive bidder, the NHAI, in a statement, added. </p>.<p>This project aims to cater to the needs of local commuters and support the growing urban development of Sira town. The proposed service roads will help segregate local and highway traffic, reducing conflict points with the main carriageway and significantly enhancing road safety. </p>.<p>"These initiatives reflect NHAI’s continued commitment to strengthening road safety and delivering high-quality national highway infrastructure across the country," said Vilas Brahmankar, Regional Officer, NHAI, Bengaluru. </p>