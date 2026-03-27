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NHAI to build 3.2-km service road for Rs 22 cr to decongest Sira

The scope of work includes constructing two-lane service roads spanning 3.23 km in two stretches on either side of the Sira bypass, within the 114-km Tumakuru–Chitradurga section.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 21:16 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 21:16 IST
KarnatakaNHAIHighway

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