NHRC seeks report from Karnataka government on electrocution deaths of woman and child on Bengaluru footpath

New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday sought a report from the Karnataka government on the death of a woman and her child due to electrocution on a footpath in Bengaluru, calling it “negligence” of the electricity department.

Taking suo motu cognizance of a media report, the NHRC asked the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police to submit their reports within four weeks. The reports should include details of the status of the FIR, action taken against the officials responsible for the lapses and compensation, if any, granted to the next of kin.

A 23-year-old woman and her nine-month-old baby were electrocuted on November 19 when they stepped on a live electricity wire lying unattended on the footpath near Hope Farm in the Kadugodi area of Bengaluru