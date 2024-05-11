NIA nabs three more in BJP leader Praveen Nettaru murder case

Hassan: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) team nabbed three people in connection with the murder of BJP leader Praveen Nettaru, from Anemahal in Sakleshpur taluk of the district on Friday.

The arrested have been identified as Mohammed Mustafa alias Mustafa Paicharu of Sullia, Iliyaz of Somwarpet and Siraj from Anemahal.

While Mustafa and Iliyaz have been taken into custody by the NIA and taken to Bengaluru, Siraj has been handed over to the custody of the local police, for giving shelter to the accused.

Mustafa and Iliyaz were growing ginger on Siraj’s land. After obtaining credible information, the NIA conducted a raid and arrested the duo, it is said. Mustafa is said to be the fourth accused in the Nettaru case.