NIA questions Pakistan-linked terror suspect in Karnataka's Harihar

<p>Harihar: A two-member team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) interrogated Suhail from Uttar Pradesh, who was arrested on charges of having links with Pakistan, on Friday.</p><p>Two Dy SP-rank officers arrived at the Harihar Rural Police Station from Bengaluru and interrogated him from 11.30 am to 5 pm before returning to Bengaluru.</p>.Karnataka: POCSO case against Harihar seer for sexual assault on boy.<p>Based on information provided by the terror suspect, who is in the custody of the district police, the NIA intervened and visited the factory where the accused worked and the house at Bannikodu village where he stayed for a short period, to gather information.</p><p>The NIA officials also discussed the case with Additional Superintendent of Police Parameshwara Hegde, Davangere Rural Sub-Division DySP Basavaraj and Harihar Rural Police Station Inspector Suresh Sagari.</p>