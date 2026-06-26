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Homeindiakarnataka

NIA questions Pakistan-linked terror suspect in Karnataka's Harihar

Based on information provided by the terror suspect, who is in the custody of the district police, the NIA intervened and visited the factory where the accused worked.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 15:34 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 15:34 IST
Karnataka NewsPakistanNIAHarihar

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