Nigerian national arrested; MDMA worth Rs 6 crore seized in Mangaluru

The arrested is Peter Ikedi Belonwu (38). He was residing at Govinda Reddy Layout, in Bengaluru, Commissioner of Police Anupam Agrawal said.
Naina J A
Last Updated : 07 October 2024, 12:56 IST

Published 07 October 2024, 12:56 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMangaluruDrugs

