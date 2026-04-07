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New night frog species ‘Kali’ discovered in Western Ghats

The new frog has been described as a cryptic species as it appears similar to an existing species, but varies in DNA and acoustics.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 01:05 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 01:05 IST
India NewsKarnatakaWestern GhatsHubbali

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