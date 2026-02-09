<p>Gadag: A nilgai at Binkadakatti mini zoo near here died of a bacterial infection on February 3. Medical examination confirmed that haemorrhagic septicemia was responsible for the death of the antelope.</p>.<p>Since haemorrhagic septicemia is a highly contagious bacterial disease, all precautions have been taken in the zoo. Following the death of nilgai, an emergency meeting of the health advisory committee was convened. It was decided in the meeting to close the enclosures of spotted deer and antelopes for one week, RFO of zoo Sneha Koppal told DH.</p>.Karnataka agriculture minister seeks Centre's cooperation to expand exports.<p>No deaths have been reported since the death of a nilgai to a bacterial infection on February 3. The deer species in the zoo are being monitored. Preventive treatment and supplements are being given to them.</p>.<p>More than two dozen blackbucks and four spotted deer had died of haemorrhagic septicemia in Belagavi zoo and Davangere zoo, respectively, in the past three months.</p>