india

Nilgai dies of bacterial infection at Gadag zoo in Karnataka

Since haemorrhagic septicemia is a highly contagious bacterial disease, all precautions have been taken in the zoo.
Last Updated : 08 February 2026, 21:16 IST
Published 08 February 2026, 21:16 IST
Karnataka NewsZoogadag

