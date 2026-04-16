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Nine peacocks found dead in Mandya district

The exact reason for their death will be known after the report is available.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 19:51 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 19:51 IST
KarnatakaMandyapeacock

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