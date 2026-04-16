<p>K R Pet (Mandya dist): Nine peacocks were found dead near Somenahalli and Bettadapura, in KR Pet taluk, Mandya district, on Thursday.</p><p>While seven peacocks were found dead on survey number 2, in Bettadapura, two birds were found at Somenahalli, on survey number 54, according to former Grama Panchayat member Harish.</p>.UP: Peacock killed in dog attack in Mirzapur. <p>Range Forest Officer Anitha said, “The viscera and samples of the peacocks have been collected and sent to the lab for testing. The exact reason for their death will be known after the report is available. It would be brought to the notice of the higher officials and measures will be taken to protect the birds”.</p>