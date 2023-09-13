Nipah virus: Health dept asked to strengthen fever surveillance in Kerala-bordering areas of Dakshina Kannada

The DHO said that all the PHCs coming in border areas have been asked to remain alert and conduct fever surveillance in their limits. People should not neglect fever and consult doctors for treatment. People in the district need not panic over nipah virus in Kerala.

All the fever will not be treated as nipah. The samples of only those patients suffering from Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) with high fever, seizures, altered consciousness will be sent for National Institute of Virology in Pune for testing.

The disease spreads by coming in direct contact with the infected patients. The disease can also spread from pigs, fruit bats, cats, and horses. The animals suffering from diseases should be isolated. Even suspected patients should be isolated to check the spread of the disease. Those who treat the patients suffering from Nipah should wear masks and hand gloves.

District surveillance officer Dr Naveenchandra Kulal said people should avoid half eaten fruits. Fruits and dates should be cleaned thoroughly before consumption.

Even consumption of toddy from the areas where there is a large number of fruit bat population should be avoided. Water from the wells where there is a large population of fruit bats should be boiled before drinking.

Stating that there is no specific treatment for Nipah virus, he said based on the symptoms patients are treated. There is no shortage of medicines.

Once the Nipah virus is confirmed, the doctors and nurses treating the patients should take preventive measures. It can spread through bodily fluids like saliva, excreta, and urine.

A person caring for a Nipah virus patient could get infected via coughing or sneezing, he added. The death rate in Nipah infection is as high as 60 per cent. No cases have been detected in the district since the outbreak of Nipah in Kerala in 2018, he said.