Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Nitin Gadkari directs full monsoon preparedness for national highways in Karnataka

Gadkari directed officials to implement all necessary preventive measures and strengthen response systems to maintain road safety, structural integrity, and smooth traffic flow
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 12:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 April 2026, 12:33 IST
monsoonIndiaKarnatakaNitin GadkariHighway

Follow us on :

Follow Us