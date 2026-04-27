Nitin Gadkari directs full monsoon preparedness for national highways in Karnataka

<p>New Delhi: Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday directed officials to ensure full preparedness for the upcoming <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/editorial/monsoon-deficit-casts-a-shadow-over-india-3973749">monsoon </a>season in Karnataka. </p><p>The Minister instructed them to implement all necessary preventive measures and strengthen response systems to maintain road safety, structural integrity, and smooth traffic flow on the state's highway network.</p><p>Gadkari conducted a detailed review of the quality and maintenance progress of 7,926 km of National Highways in Karnataka, based on feedback received from media reports and social media platforms.</p><p>The review meeting, held in New Delhi, was attended by Ministers of State for Road Transport and Highways — Ajay Tamta and Harsh Malhotra — along with senior officials from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), and project contractors.</p>.Weak monsoon ahead? Karnataka, Maharashtra at higher risk from El Nino: Report.<p>Gadkari stressed the importance of timely project execution, strict adherence to quality standards, and the use of advanced technologies to build sustainable and efficient highway infrastructure, according to an official statement.</p><p>He also issued firm directives for complete monsoon preparedness, emphasising proactive steps and robust emergency response mechanisms to ensure road safety, durability of structures, and uninterrupted traffic movement across the highway network, the statement said.</p>