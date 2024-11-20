Home
NITK gets eco-friendly Olympic-size swimming pool

The pool enhances NITK’s sports infrastructure, promoting physical fitness and aquatic sports.
Naina J A
Last Updated : 20 November 2024, 18:07 IST

Published 20 November 2024, 18:07 IST
Karnataka News

