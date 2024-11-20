NITK gets eco-friendly Olympic-size swimming pool

<p>Mangaluru: The National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK), Surathkal, inaugurated its new state-of-the-art swimming pool on Wednesday. </p><p>P Radhakrishnan Nair, Dronacharya awardee and Chief Coach of the Indian National Athletics Team was the chief guest.</p><p>The pool enhances NITK’s sports infrastructure, promoting physical fitness and aquatic sports. The Olympic-size pool (50m x 25m) includes 10 lanes and an advanced Ozone-based filtration system for eco-friendly, chemical-free water treatment. </p><p>With the opening of the swimming pool, the NITK will host the All India Inter NIT Sports Meet 2024-25 from January 10 to 12, featuring swimming, athletics, and power sports. The pool also supports various swimming competitions, training camps, and fitness programmes.</p><p>The project began in July 2023 with a cost of 7.39 crores. </p><p>Radhakrishnan Nair emphasised the importance of physical fitness, and said, "Being physically fit is crucial to escape natural calamities and maintain overall well-being. Regular exercise is vital for professionals to manage stress and ensure a healthy work-life balance. Physical fitness also plays a critical role in aging gracefully. I strongly advocate for incorporating physical activity into our daily routine, ideally twice a day, regardless of our busy schedules."</p><p>Director of NITK Prof B Ravi was present.</p>