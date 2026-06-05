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Homeindiakarnataka

NKCCA contractors urge Karnataka govt to clear pending payments worth Rs 23,000 crore

Contractors are facing mounting pressure from banks, which are initiating recovery proceedings and threatening to seize machinery and mortgaged properties.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 17:04 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 17:04 IST
Karnataka NewsIndiaKarnatakaD K Shivakumar

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