<p>Bengaluru: Following protests by students of the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) over lack of basic amenities, overcrowding, and crumbling infrastructure, the vice chancellor responded with assurances of changes. </p>.<p class="bodytext">In multiple emails sent to the students between May 14 and 16, Vice-Chancellor Sudhir Krishnaswamy underscored that “the university will prioritise the continuity of academic and residential life on campus”. </p>.<p class="bodytext">“Several students raised issues and we noted 18 specific issues. At the end of the meeting, photos of these 18 issues were shared with the organisers so that we have a shared common agenda to work on. In the meeting, I was asked when the University would respond. I had assured the open house that we will respond to all issues substantively in writing within seven days, by May 21, 2026. I was corrected that seven days would end on May 20, 2026! </p>.<p class="bodytext">“I agreed that we would get all responses in by May 20, 2026. We had already begun framing responses when we received another email late on May 13, 2026 directing us to reply in 24 hours,” the VC said in an email to the students on May 14. </p>.Bengaluru: Following students’ protest, NLSIU vice chancellor responds.<p class="bodytext">He said that the university prioritises the highest quality and safety standards in all student services. </p>.<p class="bodytext">“Moreover, we are working to build a culture of responsibility and accountability across the university functions. We are confident that these institutional measures will contribute significantly to achieving these critical goals,” the VC said.</p>