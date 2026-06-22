Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

NMDC earmarks Rs 755 crore for capacity expansion in Karnataka

To expand mining capacity to 17 million tonnes in Donimalai.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 18:08 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 June 2026, 18:08 IST
Karnataka NewsNMDC

Follow us on :

Follow Us