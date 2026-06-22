NMDC earmarks Rs 755 crore for capacity expansion in Karnataka

<p>Bengaluru: State-owned mining major <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ndmc">NMDC </a>Ltd has launched a Rs 755-crore expansion programme at its Donimalai Iron Ore Complex in Karnataka, marking its highest-ever annual investment in the state and a 25% increase over last year’s spending, company sources said.</p><p>The investment aims to raise iron ore production capacity at Donimalai by 8.8% to 17 million tonnes in FY27. In FY26, it produced 15.63 million tonnes from the company’s two Karnataka mining leases.</p><p>“We are awaiting environmental clearance for additional iron ore production in the state,” sources told <em>DH</em>.</p>.Illegal iron ore transport: Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre orders probe.<p>The Donimalai expansion forms part of NMDC’s broader strategy to increase its iron ore production capacity to 100 million tonnes per annum by 2030. The company has set a production target of 60 million tonnes for FY27, up from more than 53 million tonnes in FY26. It has earmarked a capital expenditure of Rs 6,000 crore to achieve this target. In FY26, it spent Rs 3,300 crore.</p><p>As part of the Karnataka expansion, NMDC plans to deploy additional heavy mining equipment, install a screening plant and build a conveyor system to transport ore to the processing facility.</p><p>About half of the iron ore produced from NMDC’s <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">Karnataka</a> operations is supplied to JSW Steel’s plant at Toranagallu, while the remainder is sold through e-auctions, the sources said.</p>.NMDC mine in Karnataka not complying with eco norms: Report.<p>NMDC is also expanding capacities at its Kirandul and Bacheli mines in Chhattisgarh, as it works toward achieving 100 million tonnes of annual production by the end of the decade.</p><p>For FY27, NMDC expects production of around 21 million tonnes from Kirandul, 20.8 million tonnes from Bacheli, 17 million tonnes from Donimalai and 1.5 million tonnes from NMDC-CMDC Ltd, its joint venture in Chhattisgarh.</p><p>“These expansion initiatives will help us meet rising domestic demand, while maintaining our focus on operational efficiency, sustainability and long-term growth,” the sources added.</p>