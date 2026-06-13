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Homeindiakarnataka

NMDC in dock over environmental violations at Ballari mine

As part of the Environment Clearance (EC) issued in 2004 to begin mining operations, NMDC was given a set of conditions.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 23:26 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 23:26 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaNMDC

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