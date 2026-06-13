NMDC in dock over environmental violations at Ballari mine

<p>Bengaluru: The National Mineral Development Corporation (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nmdc">NMDC</a>) has landed in the dock for violation of multiple environmental rules, prompting the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) to issue a show-cause notice to the Navaratna company.</p>.<p>The issue pertains to the Kumaraswamy Iron Ore Mine spread across 1,580.98 acres, including 802.35 acres of forest, in Sandur taluk of Ballari district. Citizen groups have pointed to poor monitoring and enforcement of environment rules in the mining belt as a major cause for the destruction of forest, soil erosion and devastation of health in the surrounding villages.</p>.<p>As part of the Environment Clearance (EC) issued in 2004 to begin mining operations, NMDC was given a set of conditions. The notice lists a total of 27 instances where the conditions have been violated.</p>.NMDC mine in Karnataka not complying with eco norms: Report.<p>The violations include failure to submit a comprehensive progressive green belt development plan with year-wise break-up as stipulated even though it was a “specific condition” (condition number 4) of EC dated October 29, 2004. Citizen groups had questioned the 22-year delay.</p>.<p>Similarly, the notice said, the company failed to obtain approval of wildlife conservation plan. “According to the condition, the time prescribed is three months; therefore, it should have been implemented in 2004 itself,” the notice said, seeking records to show when the application was submitted.</p>.<p>The other complaint includes the failure to establish an effluent treatment plant, failure to establish an environment laboratory and not installing the requisite number of ambient air quality monitoring stations as stipulated in the general condition of October 2004 EC.</p>.<p>The MoEF&CC’s show-cause notice comes after months of struggle by the people of Sandur who protested against negative impact on health caused by the mining industry. Under the banner of Jana Sangrama Parishath and Samaja Parivarthana Samudaya, the people of Sandur had written to the ministry more than six months ago to highlight statutory violations of the law.</p>.<p>In January, the ministry conducted a site inspection of the plant, whose report has become the basis for the notice.</p>.<p>Rajesh Ramakrishnan, convener of Campaign to Defend Nature and People and associated with the Parishath, said they were happy that the ministry has taken the first step. “Though the site inspection report listed several findings, it downplayed major violations as minor non-compliances. The notice doesn’t talk about the false compliance report submitted by NMDC, an offence that makes the company liable to lose its EC. Secondly, the issue of pilferage from NMDC has been ignored by the ministry even though police have registered FIRs,” he added.</p>.<p>Sreeshaila Aladahalli, a resident of Sandur and leader of the Parishath, said NMDC had a chance to set a positive example but failed. “The show-cause notice barely scratches the surface of the violations and the impact on life and livelihood of the people here. There is no clear estimation of what the violations have caused to the flora and fauna of Sandur’s once pristine hills.”</p>.<p>When DH reached out to NMDC for a response, a senior official denied that there was a delay of 22 years in the green belt development plan and wildlife conservation plan. “A clarification letter has been submitted to MoEF&CC on June 10, within the stipulated time. The wildlife plan was submitted in the year 2022 and approval from the chief wildlife warden, Karnataka is awaited. NMDC is implementing the R&R plan duly approved by the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education. Also, from 2016 onwards, we have taken up afforestation plans as approved by the authorities,” he said.</p>.<p>Responding to the matter of delay in the construction of the ETP, he said a 10-kld plant has become operational since April. “There was a delay because a contractor who had got the order was unable to deliver,” he said.</p>.<p>On the air quality monitoring stations, he said the company had followed the plan and installed three stations. “Two of them are operational. One was under maintenance which will be restored within the end of monsoon,” he said, adding that the company has contributed Rs 28 crore for road construction.</p>.<p>Highlights - A few of the violations\nl Destruction of forest, soil erosion and devastation of health in villages\nl Non-submission of comprehensive progressive green belt development plan\nl Failure to establish effluent treatment plant, establish environment laboratory</p>