<p>Bengaluru: The National Mineral Development Corporation’s (NDMC) Kumaraswamy mine in Sandur has come under spotlight after a factual status report by the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) expressed doubts about the mandatory compliance reports filed by the company.</p>.<p>Dola Bhattacharjee, a scientist from the MoEF&CC conducted a site inspection of NMDC’s Kumaraswamy Iron Ore Mine on January 27 following a complaint by Jana Sangrama Parishath. The report submitted in mid-February lists several non-compliances.</p>.<p>Among other matters, it was noted that environment clearance condition number 27 under chapter VII (Transportation) specifically bars transportation of minerals “in case of roads passing through villages/habitations” and recommends construction of a bypass road in such cases.</p>.Govt exempts tailing recycling in mines from fresh green clearance.<p>During the inspection, the official found that the transportation of the minerals from the mining lease area was undertaken through four routes.</p>.<p>While the Swamihalli railway siding route had no village in the vicinity, another route restricted to select customers traversed the outer boundary of Nandihalli village at a distance of about 60 metres from the nearest house. However, two other routes traversed villages: one through Subrayanahalli and another Ranjitpura and Narasingapura.</p>.<p>The official noted that the company in its compliance reports for the periods between 2021 and 2025 mentioned that the network of the roads was “far away from any type of the habitation/village/human settlement” and mentioned three routes. “Accordingly, it appears that certain relevant facts may not have been fully presented by the PP in the half yearly environmental compliance reports,” the report said.</p>.<p><strong>Effluent treatment</strong></p>.<p>The MoEF also flagged the non-compliance in other crucial matters. First, the company did not complete the construction of effluent treatment plant (10 kilolitre capacity), which had to be built by March 2023. At the same time, the firm was not monitoring the chemical oxygen demand in the mine run off.</p>.<p>The company also had no details on the budget of Rs 4.62 crore promised to address concerns raised by the public during the public hearing. Though the NMDC gave more assurances, the official noted that the <br />company gave “no details regarding the fulfilment of the public hearing commitments”.</p>.<p>While the company was told to install “at least four” continuous ambient air quality monitoring (CAAQM) stations, there were only three stations of which one was under repair. The data from the stations was not displayed at the gate while there was noticeable dust along stretches of the transport roads.</p>.<p>Parishath’s Sreeshaila Aladahalli said the MoEF official has toned down the site inspection report. “The report has treated the violator NMDC with kid gloves despite major violations. How can the ministry expect private players to follow the rules when a Navaratna company of the central government has failed so miserably,” he asked.</p>.<p>He urged the ministry to revisit its report and take strict action against the company for violations.</p>.<p>“The report is based on an inspection done in one day. Let the officials stay in these villages for a week to understand the impact of the pollution on the people here,” he said.</p>