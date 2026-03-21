<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Saturday ruled out any immediate increase in bus ticket fares despite speculation of a surge in petrol and diesel prices.</p>.<p>He said the state government would not burden commuters with higher fares and indicated that there was no move to initiate the process required for a revision.</p>.<p>"Just because diesel prices are likely to go up, we will not increase ticket fares. We do not have the authority to raise fares now. We are not increasing them," Reddy told reporters.</p>.Sub-Registrar guidance value ought to be considered while valuing property for lending purposes: Karnataka High Court .<p>Responding to queries on whether a committee would be constituted to review fare revision, the minister said the government was not considering such a step at present.</p>