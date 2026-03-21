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No bus fare hike despite speculation of fuel price surge: Karnataka Minister Ramalinga Reddy

He said the state government would not burden commuters with higher fares and indicated that there was no move to initiate the process required for a revision.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 15:42 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 15:42 IST
Karnataka NewsRamalinga ReddyFuel price

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