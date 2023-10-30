No Cabinet rejig after 20 months: Siddaramaiah

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, on Sunday, ruled out the possibility of a Cabinet reshuffle after 20 months of the present government's tenure, saying such decisions were taken by the high command in the Congress.
He told reporters here that such talk was unwarranted. On some MLAs demanding that a Cabinet reshuffle be undertaken after 20 months to give a chance to fresh faces, the CM said that he didn't think all MLAs were making such a demand.
"In Congress, such matters are decided by the party's central leaders and not by MLAs," he said.