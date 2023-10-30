JOIN US
No Cabinet rejig after 20 months: Siddaramaiah

On some MLAs demanding that a Cabinet reshuffle be undertaken after 20 months to give a chance to fresh faces, the CM said that he didn't think all MLAs were making such a demand.
Last Updated 29 October 2023, 22:16 IST

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, on Sunday, ruled out the possibility of a Cabinet reshuffle after 20 months of the present government's tenure, saying such decisions were taken by the high command in the Congress.

He told reporters here that such talk was unwarranted. On some MLAs demanding that a Cabinet reshuffle be undertaken after 20 months to give a chance to fresh faces, the CM said that he didn't think all MLAs were making such a demand.

"In Congress, such matters are decided by the party's central leaders and not by MLAs," he said.

(Published 29 October 2023, 22:16 IST)
