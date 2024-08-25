No change in Karnataka leadership; will expose ‘scared’ BJP: Congress

New Delhi: There will be “no change” in leadership in Karnataka and the Congress will expose a “scared” BJP’s “conspiracy” to target “OBC Chief Minister” Siddaramaiah through “baseless” allegations and using the Governor’s office, party General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal said on Saturday.

Along with its protests, the Congress is also discussing with its I.N.D.I.A partners about holding a joint public meeting to protest in Bengaluru on the lines of similar exercises done in support of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren earlier this year.

His comments came as Siddaramaiah is facing corruption allegations in connection with MUDA land allotment to his wife and Governor Thawarchand Gehlot has sanctioned his prosecution, which the Chief Minister has challenged in Karnataka High Court.