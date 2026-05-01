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No change of CM in Karnataka for now, says Mallikarjun Kharge

Speaking to reporters here, Kharge said, 'The question of chief minister change does not arise now since there is a CM.'
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 22:20 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 22:20 IST
Karnataka NewsMallikarjun KhargeKarnataka Politics

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