<p>Kalaburgai: Amid the speculations within the Congress party about a possible leadership change and Cabinet reshuffle, All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge said on Thursday that the leadership issue in the state would be resolved soon. He, however, added that there would be no change of chief minister in Karnataka <br>for now.</p>.<p>Speaking to reporters here, Kharge said, “The question of chief minister change does not arise now since there is a CM. It will take some time as Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and I have to hold discussions before taking any decision on it. Let’s wait and see.”</p>.Karnataka students record over 99% pass in ICSE, ISC results.<p>Replying to a query on Home Minister G Parameshwara’s statement backing Kharge for CM post, the AICC president said, “A section of media, Parameshwara, several party leaders and they (party leadership) say that it’s better if I become the CM. But fate... more than fate I am a loyal party worker. Sonia Gandhi takes decisions on such issues. The question of CM change does not arise for now, Kharge said.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, Home minister G Parameshwara said, “We will abide by the high command’s decision. But it is a fact that Mallikarjun Kharge’s contemporaries in the Congress party – Gundu Rao, Veerappa Moily, Dharam Singh or Bangarappa have all become chief ministers. Kharge is a more capable leader. If he becomes the CM, it brings meaning to his 50-year political career. I will be the happiest if he becomes the chief minister.”</p>