No changing date of birth after retirement: Karnataka High Court

The case involved a man who worked at a pulp drawing processor manufacturing unit from 1983 until he retired in 2006. When he was hired, he verbally gave his date of birth as March 30, 1952, but didn't provide any proof.

The employer, however, recorded his date of birth as March 10, 1948, based on his provident fund details and a school certificate. This meant he retired at 58 in 2006.