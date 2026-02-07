<p>Mysuru: Home Minister Dr <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/g-parameshwara">G Parameshwara </a>said that there is no confusion in the Party related to power sharing. </p><p>"If there would have been any confusion, it would have been discussed in the CLP meeting right. There is no discussion related to agreement related to power sharing.</p> .Congress will come to power next term too, says Dr G Parameshwar .<p>We will abide by what High Command says. We don't know when high command will say. High command made Siddaramaiah as CM. As long as High command says something, Siddaramaiah will remain as CM.</p><p>Will High command sit quiet by closing eyes."</p><p>He was speaking to media persons in Mysuru on Saturday.</p> .<p>Reacting to a question on Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah's statement that his father will continue to be the CM for the entire term, he said this and he said, "It is his personal statement. I don't know based on what information he stated this," he said. </p><p>Regarding supporters hailing several leaders as next CM he said, "Supporters of respective leaders hail them as next CM. They hail me also as next CM whenever I go to any function. This is common."</p><p>Regarding cabinet reshuffle he said, "decision on cabinet reshuffle is left to Chief Minister."</p>