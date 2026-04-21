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No damage to Congress in Karnataka if Zameer Ahmed Khan exits, say Muslim leaders

This outrage was widely seen as directed towards Housing Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 22:19 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 22:19 IST
Karnataka NewsCongressKarnataka PoliticsZameer Ahmed Khan

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