<p>Bengaluru: The Congress’ Muslim office-bearers on Monday asked their party high command to initiate sweeping action against “all those responsible” for trying to sabotage the party’s election effort during the April 9 Davangere South bypoll. </p>.<p>This outrage was widely seen as directed towards Housing Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan, who has been accused of abdicating his responsibility of helping the party during the bypoll. </p>.<p>In a joint statement, Karnataka Congress vice-presidents Obaidullah Shariff, Y Sayeed Ahmed, Guarantee Implementation Authority vice-chairperson Mehroz Khan and others pressed for “the strictest possible action” against those who indulged in ‘anti-party activities’. </p>.Congress will not survive in Karnataka if action taken against Housing Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan: Muslim body.<p>Asked about allegations against Zameer, Shariff said, “The high command, the chief minister and the deputy CM have all the information. We have said that whoever is guilty, irrespective of position, must face action”.</p>.<p>Ahmed said the party is discussing about fixing responsibility and accountability.</p>.<p>“There was a campaign urging Muslims not to vote for Congress. All those who were involved in this must face action,” he said.</p>.<p>Shariff said Congress office-bearers “who are followers of one particular person” did not show up for election work. </p>.<p>On speculation that Zameer may return to JD(S) and that his exit would damage Congress, Shariff said: “C M Ibrahim left the party. Roshan Baig left the party. What happened? Nothing”. Ahmed said new leaders would emerge. </p>.<p>In their written statement, the leaders said “certain individuals” indulged in anti-party activities.</p>.<p>“These people contributed to division within the Muslim vote base, deliberately creating confusion and misleading Congress supporters, thereby helping smaller parties and independent candidates, and ultimately benefiting BJP in the election,” the statement <br />said. </p>.<p>The statement also expressed ‘deep concern’ over religious leaders getting involved.</p>.<p>Last week, Jamiat Ulama Karnataka president Mufti Iftikhar Ahmad Qasmi and other clerics decried disciplinary action against MLCs Abdul Jabbar and Naseer Ahmed.</p>.<p>“Clerics were misled with incorrect information,” Sayeed Ahmed said.</p>