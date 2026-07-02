‘No denial of Gruha Jyothi for want of caste certificate, ration card’: Bescom

<p>Bengaluru: The Energy Department has asked citizens to provide Aadhaar, PAN, voter ID, tenancy agreement, caste certificate and ration card details during the door-to-door reverification of the Gruha Jyothi free power scheme. </p>.<p>While Aadhaar details may be necessary because beneficiaries likely used them when applying for the scheme and the tenancy agreement will help determine the beneficiary's authenticity, many citizens wondered why other documents were required. </p>.<p>Since the scheme applies to all people, irrespective of their economic status and caste, citizens said other documents should not be asked. </p>.<p>"I have neither a ration card nor a caste certificate. I understand that they want to reverify the beneficiaries to ensure the scheme is not misused, but I don't understand why they want other documents that are not related to the scheme in any way," said Suhas R, a resident of Basaveshwara Nagar. </p>.Gruha Jyothi: From July 1, Karnataka to start door-to-door verification of free power scheme beneficiaries.<p>Writing on X, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, R Ashoka, pointed out that Aadhaar or voter ID should be sufficient to establish whether a beneficiary is a resident of Karnataka. </p>.<p>"Before the election, they said that the scheme was applicable to all categories of people. If that is the case, why are they now collecting caste certificate and ration card details?," he stated. </p>.<p>There are speculations that the government is collecting the data because it may limit the scheme to only some categories of individuals in the future, especially based on the economic status. </p>.<p>However, the department stressed that providing all documents is not mandatory but only helpful. </p>.<p>"We just want to update our database with beneficiary details; that's why the documents are required. We are not excluding any beneficiaries based on the document. We are just collecting these so that the government has complete details of the beneficiaries,” said Gaurav Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary, Energy Department. </p>