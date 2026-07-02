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Homeindiakarnataka

‘No denial of Gruha Jyothi for want of caste certificate, ration card’: Bescom

However, the department stressed that providing all documents is not mandatory but only helpful.
Last Updated : 02 July 2026, 00:20 IST
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Published 02 July 2026, 00:20 IST
Karnataka Newspower supplyBESCOMEnergy Department

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