<p>Mangaluru: Home Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/g-parameshwara">G Parameshwara </a>has said there is no discussion at present on a Dalit Chief Minister, adding that the State government is currently focused on preparing the Budget.<br><br>Reacting to Minister H C Mahadevappa's statement on having a Dalit Chief Minister, Parameshwara said Mahadevappa had merely expressed his personal opinion. "Mahadevappa is capable and has the ability to take up any responsibility given to him. That is why he made the statement. In society, people choose their own leaders and express their opinions. We cannot term it wrong. However, the Congress has a high command, and it will take a decision on such matters," he said.</p><p>"It is not enough if 10 people raise slogans in my favour. The high command considers all aspects before making a decision. At present, I do not think such a situation exists. There is no discussion now about a Dalit CM. We are focused on governance," he added.<br><br>Responding to the issue of Congress MLAs travelling abroad, he said he was not aware of the purpose of their visits. "They can travel anywhere using their own money. It may be an exposure visit. Agriculture exists everywhere, including Australia," he said.<br><br>He added that MLAs do not have a direct role in preparing the Budget. "The Chief Minister and the Finance Department prepare the Budget. During the CLP meeting, MLAs expressed their opinions regarding the Budget, and those views were compiled during its preparation. MLAs are free to travel wherever they wish. There is no conflict among us," he said.<br><br>Reacting to the stone-pelting incident on a Hindu household in Chikkamagaluru, the Home Minister said action had already been initiated. "The police will take action as per the law. It has been learnt that the woman in the house belongs to the Dalit community. Accordingly, the police will register a case under relevant sections," he said.</p><p>On IT and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge's statement against the RSS, Parameshwara said, "Why should I agree with his statement? He has his own opinion, and I have mine. Priyank Kharge has his own views about the RSS and has expressed them. My opinion is not required."</p>