'No eligible voter will be removed': Karnataka's Chief Electoral Officer assures ahead of SIR

<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) V Anbukumar on Friday assured citizens that no “eligible” voter’s name would be removed from the electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise that begins in the state on June 20. The SIR exercise will cover approximately 5.55 crore voters in the state.</p>.<p>“The BLOs will distribute enumeration forms with a QR code (in duplicate) to every registered voter at his doorstep and also collect the filled up form. Only those voters whose previous SIR (2002) details mentioned in the enumeration form is not available for verification or does not match with the EC database, will be issued a notice. But it is not a notice for deletion, but only information to the voter to provide additional documents needed for verification,” clarified Anbukumar, during a press meet held in Bengaluru. He also asserted that an Indian citizen and who has attained 18 years of age is an eligible voter.</p>.Election Commission announces third phase of SIR in 16 States, including Karnataka.<p>The CEO urged all recognised political parties to appoint booth level agents (BLAs) to work in tandem with the 59,050 Booth Level Officers (BLOs) appointed by the Election Commission for the door-to-door exercise. “At present only 25,284 BLAs have been appointed by the parties. I urge the parties to appoint BLAs to every polling station to ensure active participation and transparency in the revision process,” said Anbukumar.</p>.<p>Voter assistance centres will be set up at every gram panchayat and urban wards and the voters who are not contacted by BLOs are advised to call the voter helpline number 1950 or approach their respective Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (ARO) or Electoral Registration Officer (ERO), by logging into the ECINet portal.</p>