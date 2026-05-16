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'No eligible voter will be removed': Karnataka's Chief Electoral Officer assures ahead of SIR

The SIR exercise which starts on June 20 will cover approximately 5.55 crore voters in the state.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 23:31 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 23:31 IST
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