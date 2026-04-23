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No fuel shortage in Karnataka; Oil Marketing Companies ramp up supply

The LPG ecosystem is equally strong, with 12 bottling plants and 1,279 distributorships catering to a vast consumer base.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 16:02 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 16:02 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsOil and Natural Gas CorpFuel Challenge

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