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'No funds or staff to conduct Bengaluru civic elections by June 30': Karnataka poll body tells Supreme Court

The application also stated, the State Election Commission is completely dependent on the state government and its authorities to provide the logistical support, staff, infrastructure and funds.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 17:08 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 17:08 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtGBAGreater Bengaluru Authority

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