No GI tag for Davangere Benne Dose: Centre

Hot, crisp and dripping with lavishly spread butter, the Davangere Benne Dose has satiated foodies all over Karnataka for years.
But the fact that it is available across Karnataka has come in the way of this popular dosa bagging a Geographical Indication (GI) tag.
The union government has said the Davangere Benne Dose won’t qualify for the GI tag as it is not specific to any particular region. The union government said this in reply to Davangere MP Dr Prabha Mallikarjun seeking a GI tag for the dose made famous by her native district.
“As it is prepared and sold across various districts of the state, besides Davangere, has made it a generic item. Hence, the uniqueness aspect, which is a prerequisite for qualifying as a GI Tag, is lost as it is being produced at several places and is no more unique to a specific region,” Minister of State for Commerce & Industry Jitin Prasada told Prabha in his written reply to her question in Lok Sabha.
Following the reply, Prabha told DH she has already directed Davangere deputy commissioner to take steps to at least file an application with the Geographical Indications Registry.
“There’s already a GI Tag for Rosogulla, Lonavala Chikki and other products that are widely produced and sold across India. Similarly, Davangere Benne Dose is also sold across the state. That should not stop us from securing the GI Tag for this unique product,” Prabha said.
“Any individual from Davangere travels anywhere in the country, he/she is first asked about the Benne Dose. Such is the craze for this product,” Prabha said, adding that she was also asked about Benne Dosa in Parliament.
“On my first day in Parliament, almost all my colleagues from various parts of the country asked me about Davangere Benne Dose. That’s when I realised how important it is to get the GI Tag,” she said.
The Benne Dose traces its origin to four brothers - Kothin Shantappa, Mahadevappa, Shankarappa and Basavantheppa - who migrated from Beedki village in Ramdurg of Belagavi district to Davangere in search of employment in 1928. They learnt the art of dose-making from their mother Chennamma, who used to prepare Ragi Dosa to feed her children.
Their first dose was sold for six paise. Now, their children and grandchildren who run these shops sell at Rs 55 to Rs 65 per dosa.
Published 10 August 2024, 05:23 IST