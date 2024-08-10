No GI tag for Davangere Benne Dose: Centre

Hot, crisp and dripping with lavishly spread butter, the Davangere Benne Dose has satiated foodies all over Karnataka for years.

But the fact that it is available across Karnataka has come in the way of this popular dosa bagging a Geographical Indication (GI) tag.

The union government has said the Davangere Benne Dose won’t qualify for the GI tag as it is not specific to any particular region. The union government said this in reply to Davangere MP Dr Prabha Mallikarjun seeking a GI tag for the dose made famous by her native district.

“As it is prepared and sold across various districts of the state, besides Davangere, has made it a generic item. Hence, the uniqueness aspect, which is a prerequisite for qualifying as a GI Tag, is lost as it is being produced at several places and is no more unique to a specific region,” Minister of State for Commerce & Industry Jitin Prasada told Prabha in his written reply to her question in Lok Sabha.