Homeindiakarnataka

No govt holiday today, declares Siddaramaiah

Pujas will be conducted at all Muzrai temples in the state on Monday, he told reporters.
Last Updated 21 January 2024, 20:53 IST

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah made it clear on Sunday that the government would not declare a holiday on Monday. 

“Pujas will be conducted at all Muzrai temples in the state on Monday,” he told reporters. The chief minister said that he had been invited for the inauguration of a Ram mandir at Mahadevapura in Bengaluru. 

Siddaramaiah said he had no information about the previous government announcing a government holiday (as Dasoha Day) on January 21, the death anniversary of Siddaganga seer Shivakumara Swami. 

The chief minister clarified that the stud farm in Kunigal, Tumakuru district, would not be closed down. Instead, the race course in the heart of Bengaluru, would be shifted to Kunigal.

The Centre is purchasing copra through Nafed at minimum support price of Rs 12,000 per quintal. The state government will provide an additional Rs 1,500 per quintal as subsidy, he said. 

(Published 21 January 2024, 20:53 IST)
