<p>Bengaluru: Despite delays in the release of National Health Mission (NHM) funds from the Centre government, the Health Department continues to finance and implement all the schemes without disruption, said Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Friday. </p>.<p>Addressing a press conference at Vidhana Soudha, he dismissed the claims of the opposition party that the department is facing a financial crisis. “We are not paralysed, we are functioning effectively. Our responsibility is to work and ensure that people do not face inconvenience.” </p>.<p>According to data on the CT and MRI scans implemented by Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust, on a daily average, 15 and 20 scans are performed. </p>.<p>Responding to the controversy surrounding the suspension of MRI and CT scan services in government hospitals, operated by Krsnaa Diagnostics, the minister accused the opposition of misrepresenting facts after the company wrote to the government over pending payments.</p>.<p>He said the company had sought Rs 143 crore in dues pending from 2019 and demanded a 5% annual escalation from that year onwards. "We have clearly informed them that we cannot pay such amounts," he said.</p>.CT/MRI scans in Karnataka government hospitals: New arrangements amid payment delays.<p>Rao stated that earlier, there was no proper regulatory system in place and the company’s claims were accepted without scrutiny. “In the last one-and-a-half years alone, we have saved around Rs 200 crore in MRI and CT scan expenditures. Instead of criticising, the opposition should thank us for safeguarding public money,” he said.</p>.<p>The minister added that only 13 hospitals were affected by the disruption. Alternative arrangements have already been made in most hospitals, and the remaining facilities will have temporary arrangements in place by Friday. He also clarified that payments would be made only after verification of previously conducted scans.</p>.<p>Tenders have been floated for MRI machines in seven government hospitals and CT scan machines in three hospitals. The department will soon procure and install the equipment, he said.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, the minister announced that appointment letters would be distributed to nearly 1,200 recruits at a programme to be held at Ambedkar Bhavan in the presence of the Chief Minister. Of these, 970 are paramedical staff.</p>.<p>A one-year internship programme has also been approved for pharmacy students, with 223 D-Pharma students selected to work in government hospitals. Additionally, 77 drug inspectors have been appointed, he said.</p>