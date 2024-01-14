Deve Gowda neither confirms nor denies reports of Kumaraswamy's 'induction' into Modi cabinet

Bengaluru: Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, on Saturday, did not refute reports that his son, former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, was likely to be inducted into the Union Cabinet. Gowda only said he had no information on such a possibility.
He was addressing a press conference here. Replying to questions, Gowda said the issue was not discussed with him. “The issue was not discussed in my presence, I don’t know what’s on PM Modi’s mind. But Kumaraswamy will listen to Modi,” Gowda said.
“Narendra Modi has made even a first-time MP a central minister. Nobody knows his action plan,” said the former prime minister.
Asked whether Kumaraswamy will contest the Lok Sabha elections, Gowda said it all depends on Modi.
“Let us see what Modi says and Kumaraswamy will listen to the PM. If that situation arises, we will all sit, discuss and decide about it,” he added.
Clarifying on rumours about he himself contesting elections, the former PM said, “I will not contest Lok Sabha elections at any cost. I am 92 years old now and I have two more years in Rajya Sabha. The Upper House is enough for me. During elections, I will campaign for BJP and JD(S) candidates. I will go to any constituency for campaigning. I have the capacity to talk and my memory power is good.”
Clearing the air about Hassan constituency, Gowda said his grandson, the sitting MP Prajwal Revanna, will be re-elected. “There is no doubt about it. Prajwal will contest from Hassan. Modi will also bless him,” Gowda said.
“Whether it is soft Hindutva or whatever, it is good that the state government has directed to conduct pooja at all Muzrai temples on January 22, the ‘Pran Prathistha’ day in Ayodhya,” he said.
Gowda also appreciated the ‘Yuva Nidhi’ scheme of the Congress government.
“It is indeed a good programme and there is nothing wrong in giving financial assistance to youth. Let them give it to all youngsters,” he said.