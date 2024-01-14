Deve Gowda neither confirms nor denies reports of Kumaraswamy's 'induction' into Modi cabinet

Bengaluru: Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, on Saturday, did not refute reports that his son, former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, was likely to be inducted into the Union Cabinet. Gowda only said he had no information on such a possibility.

He was addressing a press conference here. Replying to questions, Gowda said the issue was not discussed with him. “The issue was not discussed in my presence, I don’t know what’s on PM Modi’s mind. But Kumaraswamy will listen to Modi,” Gowda said.