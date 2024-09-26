No leader has staked claim for CM post, says D K Shivakumar

“There is no question of demanding (resignation). It’s a political conspiracy against the Chief Minister. There is no strength in it (case). They (opposition parties) are unnecessarily trying to create politics. We will face it legally,” Shivakumar told PTI Videos. “We stand committed. We will support him (Siddaramaiah). There is no question of his resignation,” he added.

When asked about reports of some leaders staking claim for the CM post, Shivakumar said: “No question of it. No one is claiming. When myself being a deputy CM is not claiming, where is the point of others?”

The order of the Special Court Judge, Santhosh Gajanan Bhat, came a day after the High Court upheld the sanction granted by the Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to conduct an investigation against Siddaramaiah on the allegations of illegalities in the allotment of 14 sites to his wife B M Parvathi by MUDA.